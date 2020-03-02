Photos: 20th Annual WhatsOnStage winners including Andrew Scott, Miriam-Teak Lee and more collect their trophies

The winners of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage have been announced at the Prince of Wales Theatre this evening.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy reigned supreme in the play categories, picking up the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their respective shows – Present Laughter and Lungs, both at the Old Vic.

Brand new musical & Juliet, which features the songs of music maker legend Max Martin, won the most awards on the night – six – including one for Best Actress in a Musical for star Miriam-Teak Lee.

Following closely behind is Broadway hit Come From Away, which won five awards from five nominations, including the coveted Best New Musical. One of the show's stars, Rachel Tucker, picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Award, her second after previously winning in 2011 for Best Takeover in a Role (Elphaba in Wicked).

See the full list of winners here.

