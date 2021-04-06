15 new musicals longlisted for Chamber Project

The 15 shows longlisted for ALP and Aria Entertainment's Chamber Projects have been revealed.

Each entry will now receive a nominal fee of £250 to take their original pitch and idea further to a demo and synopsis with one entry receiving a writing commission of up to £6000 which will be funded by these two independent organisations.

On the longlist are Open Mic 1803 by Eden Tredwell, Sarah-Louise Young, Richard Link and Paul Chronnell's Escape Room, P Burton-Morgan and Robin Simões da Silva's Treehouse, Jonathan O'Neill and Isaac Savage's Letting Go, Natalie Pound, Sam Young and Sam Hoppen's Thanks I'm Cured, Michelle Payne and Craig Webb's Enthusiastically, Yes!, Leo Munby and Annabel Mutale Reed's Eartha, Eddie, and the Upside Down Tree, Jen Green and Caroline Wigmore's Elizabeth Holmes: How to Bleed Dry in Silicon Valley, Hilmi Jaidin's Clickbait, Tommy Antonio and Robert Casey's Harder Baby, Guy Woolf and Isla Van Tricht's How to Save the World, Freya Smith and Jack Williams' Echoes, Emelie Odukwe and Lily Vincent-Frankland's At the Centre, Cordelia O'Driscoll's Bitter / Sweet and Christina Bloom's Detached.

Over 200 entries were submitted for the annual project, with the shortlist and more to be revealed.