10 stage shows you can see in cinemas soon

Going to the theatre is almost always fun, but sometimes, for whatever reason, trekking across the country just isn't possible. Here's a little round-up of all the upcoming shows heading to a town near you for a silver screen showing. Decide what type of popcorn you're after and head over to the nearest cinema to see some of these cracking performances beamed out to cinemas.







Kinky Boots

4 and 9 February 2020

Matt Henry (Lola) and Killian Donnelly (Charlie)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

It may have disappeared from our stages but we're dead excited to see this smash-hit award-winning musical on the silver screen, featuring original leads Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.





Cyrano de Bergerac

20 February 2020

James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac

© Marc Brenner

James McAvoy and Jamie Lloyd collaborated on this out-and-out smash hit take on the classic play at the Playhouse Theatre, and the show will be broadcast live to the masses on 20 February. A five-star reinvention that you won't want to miss.





King John

29 April 2020

Rosie Sheehy

© Steve Tanner for RSC

The RSC has a long-standing tradition of screening its work out to cinemas across the country, and 2020 is no exception. The first is King John, which originally opened late in 2019 and is an off-the-wall take on Shakespeare's classic history piece. Rosie Sheehy takes on the titular role.





The Welkin

21 May 2020

The Welkin

© National Theatre Graphic Design Studio, photography by Felicity McCaeb

A cast of pros lead this new show by the legendary playwright Lucy Kirkwood, and though tickets have been selling like hotcakes at the National, the show is also being screened live in cinemas on 21 May 2020.





The Winter's Tale

10 June 2020

The Winter's Tale



Another RSC broadcast comes in the form of The Winter's Tale, helmed by the venue's deputy artistic director Erica Whyman. The production transplants Shakespeare's classic and places it in the midst of the Cold War – expect Mad Men vibes and a vision of fascist Europe.





The Comedy of Errors

15 July 2020

The Comedy of Errors



Comedy legend Miles Jupp makes his RSC debut in this production, which is a great casting choice for one of Shakespeare's most iconic farces. We'd bet our bottom dollar that there are belly chuckles by the gallon.





Jack Absolute Flies Again

Date tbc

Jack Absolute Flies Again

© Illustration by The Red Dress. Art direction and design by National Theatre Graphic Design Studio

Richard Bean and Oliver Chris are no strangers to the National Theatre, and in 2020 will be collaborating on this brand new comedy with a cast featuring Richard Fleeshman, Caroline Quentin and more. We haven't got a broadcast date yet but keep your eyes peeled.





Romeo and Juliet

Date tbc

Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Two of the world's best up-and-coming actors – Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor – collaborate on this new National Theatre version of Shakespeare's tragedy, overseen by director Simon Godwin (who worked wonders with Antony and Cleopatra at the same venue). Again, no release date as of yet, but we can tell this is going to be one of the biggest productions of the year.





Pericles

23 September 2020

Pericles



A final installment in the RSC Live programme is Blanche McIntyre's take on Shakespeare's epic and tragic odyssey that sees his protagonist flung across the world in all manner of daring escapades. No casting yet but we're excited to see what a director like McIntyre has in store.





The Royal Opera House

La Bohème is one of many shows being broadcast

© Catherine Ashmore

The centre of brilliant dance and opera in Covent Garden has a huge variety of productions that are being broadcast live in cinemas – it's well worth checking out details on their website here.