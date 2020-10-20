10 Olivier Award-winning musicals to watch now on BroadwayHD

This weekend is the Olivier Awards! While no one will sadly be able to celebrate in person (as the entire experience will be broadcast both online and on TV), there are still ways to indulge in the classic stagey event.

We've found 10 Olivier Award-winning classics you can check out on streaming platform BroadwayHD, which offers a free week's worth of browsing (don't be put off by the dollar sign – it is available in the UK!). Pro tip – set yourself a calendar reminder









Billy Elliott

The Ruthie-Henshall-starring stage production (which won, of course, the Olivier Award for Best Musical when it first premiered) has been immortalised in digital format – you only need a bit of "Electricity" (and a Wi-Fi connection) to watch it.





Oklahoma!

Hugh Jackman

© David Gordon

We're going to rewind back to 1999 for this Olivier Award-winning revival – the Hugh Jackman, Josefina Gabrielle-led Oklahoma! is presented in all its glory on BroadwayHD. A chance to see Jackman just before he shot to stardom as Wolverine.





Cats

The stage production of the show, with Elaine Paige, John Partridge and more, has made its way online. It originally won an Olivier back in 1981. Almost 40 years ago!





The Phantom of the Opera

It won an Olivier way back in 1986 when it first debuted, and the epic spectacular with Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess is now available to watch online – Phantom as you've never seen it before!





42nd Street

Clare Halse in 42nd Street

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The iconic Olivier Award-winning show was the last to be staged at Theatre Royal Drury Lane before its refurbishment and it is a magnificent watch – a huge cast serenading audiences with exquisite number after exquisite number. Clare Halse and Bonnie Langford star in this dance masterclass of a meta-musical.





Kinky Boots

Matt Henry (Lola) and Killian Donnelly (Charlie)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

What else can we say about Olivier Award-winning hit Kinky Boots – the beloved cult classic won our hearts when it was at the Adelphi, and seeing two leads Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly back for the recorded production is a nice touch. Shoe manufacture has never been the same since this show landed.





Les Misérables

The 2010 concert show, staged at the O2 arena, was truly a historic moment for musical theatre. Relive the glory days back when you could fill a stadium safely. The iconic show won Audience Awards at the Oliviers in 2012 and 2014.





Jerry Springer the Opera

The controversial show from the mind of Richard Thomas and Stewart Lee picked up four Olivier Awards from eight nominations. It originally opened in Battersea in 2001, before moving to the National in 2003 and the West End the year after.





Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The award-winning Open Air Theatre revival was recently added to the platform for anyone who's missed it, with Jenna Russell, Hannah Waddingham and more bringing Sondheim's extravagant show to life.





An American in Paris

The cast of An American in Paris

© Johan Persson

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions won the Olivier Awards for Best Set Design for this epic dance bonanza (seriously, it's 20 minutes of utter joy).