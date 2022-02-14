The Time Traveller's Wife musical to premiere in September ahead of West End run

The Time Traveller's Wife musical will have its world premiere in Chester in September.

Award-winning singer Joss Stone and Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics fame) will create numbers for the show, with Stewart previously working on the stage version of the romantic fantasy film Ghost.

The piece follows the relationship between a time traveller and a woman anchored in her fixed timeline that ends up becoming his wife.

It will have book by Lauren Gunderson (I and You, which had its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre), with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrjez Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook. Casting will be by Stuart Burt CDG.

Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act) will direct the new musical, which will unveil its West End run dates at a later date.

Stone and Stewart said: "We have been on many crazy adventures together but we've never "Time Travelled" till meeting Lauren Gunderson. Writing these songs together whilst being in different locations on different time zones has been a trip (literally), throwing us into an eddy of emotive melodies and heart-wrenching lyrics to go with the push and pull of this unusual love story.

"We all time travel in our relationships and in our lives in general, but to write something that people will see and hear happening live on stage is thrilling to imagine, and hearing Bill Buckhurst's interpretations of Lauren's script for stage as we went along has been so inspiring."

The show will play at Chester Storyhouse from 30 September to 15 October.