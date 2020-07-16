The Stage Debut Awards to return in September with virtual ceremony

The Stage Debut Awards will return this year, with a digital ceremony in September.

The awards, which recognise breakthrough talent from across the country, will take place in a digital ceremony on Sunday 27 September.

Editor Alistair Smith, said: "2020 has been an extremely difficult year for everyone in theatre, but it has been especially difficult for those looking to establish their careers in a sector that has been decimated by lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, we felt it was crucially important to continue to celebrate and champion emerging talent and ensure we can rebuild the best version of our sector possible. Theatre must continue to support and nurture talent from all backgrounds – the current crisis will make it increasingly challenging to enter and sustain a career in the theatre industry.

"We are especially grateful to all our fantastic sponsors who – in difficult times – understood why these awards are so important. We are very excited to be celebrating the achievements of our winners and nominees this year at a free virtual ceremony, which would not have been possible without our sponsors' generous support.

"So, wherever you are in the world, we invite you all to join us as we recognise an outstanding selection of professional debuts with The Stage Debut Awards."

The shortlist will be announced on 13 August, with the public able to vote for the Best West End Debut Award from that date until 26 August. The general public are encouraged to suggest nominees for consideration online as well.

The judging panel consists of Smith, The Stage associate editor Lyn Gardner, The Stage lead critic Tim Bano, The Stage reviews editor Natasha Tripney, theatre critics Sam Marlowe and Bridget Minamore and Daily Mail entertainment columnist Baz Bamigboye.