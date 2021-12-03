The Masked Singer stage show to embark on UK tour

A live, stage version of The Masked Singer is heading for stages across the nation!

The fan-favourite ITV series has had the nation agonising over trying to suss out which anonymous celebrities have been singing tunes for them on a weekly basis.

Playing from Easter 2022 and hosted by Joel Dommett, the evening will feature celebrity guest judges, new characters and surprise celebrities who will be unmasked at every live show.

The arena tour will visit Liverpool, London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield.