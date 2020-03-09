Sheridan Smith to star as Cilla Black in new musical tour

Sheridan Smith will once more take on the role of Cilla Black in a new tour of hit musical Cilla, it has been confirmed.

Opening at Liverpool Empire where it plays for four weeks from 23 September 2020, the piece will go on to visit Aylesbury (from 19 October), Edinburgh (from 26 October), Birmingham (from 2 November) and Leeds (from 9 November).

Directed by Bill Kenwright and penned by Jeff Pope, the musical first debuted in 2017 and was nominated for Best New Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards. Design is by Gary McCann, lighting is by Nick Richings, sound is by Dan Samson and musical direction is by Scott Alder. Further casting joining Smith is to be announced, with the piece charting Black's rise to British superstardom after humble beginnings.

Smith previously played Black in the 2014 TV drama Cilla, and recently appeared on stage in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.