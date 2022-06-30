WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Shakespeare North Playhouse – first look photos

Check out the new venue!


© Andrew Brooks

A first series of photos have been released for the newly created Shakespeare North Playhouse in Knowsley.

The venue, which has the only 17th-century style timber theatre outside London and aims to house 140,000 visitors a year, will open its doors in a special weekend of celebrations from 15 to 17 July.

The venue has also unveiled a full season of shows through to the new year.


Sign up for our newsletters for more


© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks

© Andrew Brooks
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...