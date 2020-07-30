Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre's The Comedy of Errors full casting announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Twin sisters Danielle and Nichole Bird will return to the roles of Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse, with Anton Cross playing Luciana and Officer 1, Jessica Dives as Balthasar and musical director, Danielle Henry as Adriana, Lowri and Mari Izzard as the Dromio twins and Simeon Truby as Pinch / Second Merchant. Jess Curtis will design the show.

The cast has been rehearsing via Zoom and outdoors, and will work in a bio-bubble while being tested regularly.

The cast on Zoom



Director Clifton said: "We are so delighted to have this company! Some park veterans. All with huge skill – fabulous technique and understanding of how to play to audiences. Energy, love of the trade, great kind spirits and serious about the play. All hardworking. They come with a diversity of experiences and perspectives and a variety of skills: musicianship, singing, physical skills. All of them are wonderful, compassionate, detailed, humane and incredible storytellers. They can't wait to be with an audience – to connect with, to play with and to. Roll on next weekend!"

The outdoor venue has cut its capacity to 150 (25 per cent of the usual size) with performances set to begin on 8 August and run until 30 August.