Further cast for Fat Friends musical announced including Les Dennis, Sherrie Hewson and Jessica Ellis

The musical version of Fat Friends, penned by the TV series' creator Kay Mellor and with original music by Nicholas Lloyd Webber, has unveiled further casting.

The tour kicks off at Dartford Orchard Theatre on 14 January 2022, before visiting Cardiff New, Leeds Grand, Edinburgh Festival, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, The Lowry, Salford, Southampton Mayflower, Wolverhampton Grand, Canterbury Marlowe and Newcastle, Norwich and Plymouth Theatre Royals.

Joining the previously revealed Lee Mead will be Sherrie Hewson as Julia, Jessica Ellis as Kelly and Les Dennis as Fergus.

Marc Akinfolarin also joins the cast as Alan with Alex–May Roberts as Val. Further casting is to be announced soon.

Mellor said today: "I am thrilled with the amazing star cast we have assembled for our second outing of Fat Friends The Musical. Lee Mead and Jessica Ellis are fantastic performers and will be wonderful as Kevin and Kelly, and it's great to be welcoming two iconic actors, Sherrie Hewson and Les Dennis who first worked together 40 years ago and are now reunited on stage."

Directed by Mellor, the piece has set and costume design by Bretta Gerecke, choreography by Karen Bruce, sound by Ben Harrison, lighting by Nick Richings with orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Simon Lee.

Casting is by Stephen Crockett CDG for David Grindrod Associates, with additional casting by David Shaw CDG for David Shaw Casting. It is produced by Joshua Andrews and Rollem Productions.