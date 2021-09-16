Dreamgirls tour complete cast revealed

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming Dreamgirls tour.

The hit musical, which had its West End premiere in December 2016, follows The Dreams, a group of young singers living in the 1960s and trying to find fame and fortune. It has book by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale.

Starring Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Effie White, the piece will open at Liverpool Empire on 14 December 2021, before visiting Bristol, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Wimbledon, Nottingham, Norwich, Leeds, Canterbury, Plymouth, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Manchester, Oxford, Glasgow, Blackpool, Southampton, Northampton and Birmingham.

Sharlene Hector will be performing the iconic role of Effie White at certain performances, while the cast also features Natalie Kassanga as Deena Jones, Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson, Dom Hartley-Harris as Curtis Taylor Jr, Brandon Lee Sears as Jimmy Early, Shem Omari James as C C White, Jo Servi as Marty and Brianna Ogunbawo as Michelle Morris.



© Matt Crockett

The full company will include Shonah Buwu, Harvey Ebbage, Olivia Foster-Browne, Kellianna Jay, Ryan Kayode, Holly Liburd, Ross Meagrow, Samuel Nicholas, Nicole Nyarambi, Ilana Richardson and Josh Singleton.

The production has direction by Casey Nicholaw with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Richard Brooker, hair design by Josh Marquette and music supervision by Nick Finlow. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, winning one, and six Tony Awards, winning two.

The associate director is Alison Pollard, the associate choreographer is Sean Parkins and the resident director is Ricardo Coke-Thomas.