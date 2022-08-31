Complete cast for A Midsummer Night's Dream at new venue Shakespeare North Playhouse revealed

The full company has been revealed for Matthew Dunster and Jimmy Fairhurst's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, the first full-length show at the brand-new Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot.

Appearing are Andrew Butler, Tyler Dobbs, Tia-Bella Easton, Fairhurst, Kelise Gordon, William Grint, Louise Haggerty, Rebecca Hesketh Smith, Kate James, Yazmin Kayani, the voice of BAFTA winner David Morrissey, David Nellist and Nadine Shah.

Shah will play Titania with Morrissey voicing Oberon, with the other company members' roles to be announced. The creative team for the production has not been confirmed by the venue.

The piece runs at the Shakespeare North venue from 22 September to 22 October, before transferring to Northern Stage for further shows from 29 October to 1 November.