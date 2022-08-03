The Shawshank Redemption stage adaptation to tour the UK

The stage adaptation of Stephen King's Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, adapted into the seminal film, will hit the road this autumn.

Penned by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns, the piece follows the incarcerated Andy Dufresne as he struggles to grapple with his time in prison. Leading the cast will be Joe Absolom (EastEnders) as Dufresne with Ben Onwukwe (London's Burning) as his inmate Ellis "Red" Redding – after last playing the role during its 2016 tour. Further casting is to be announced.

Absolom said: "The Shawshank Redemption is one of my favourite films, an incredibly moving tale of friendship and injustice, and I'm thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Andy Dufresne on stage around the UK".

Onwukwe added: "I'm delighted to be returning to the role of "Red" in this amazing production. The Shawkshank Redemption film is one which many hold close to their hearts, and it's exciting to be bringing Stephen King's story to new audiences. It is a modern meditation on hope and in these times, it is hope that we need".

The production is directed by David Esbjornson, with design by Gary McCann and lighting design by Chris Davey. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

The Shawshank Redemption opens in Windsor on 31 August, before visiting Derby, Malvern, Eastbourne, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Guildford, Salford and Birmingham.