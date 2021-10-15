The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour – Aslan Chris Jared meets his puppet

Ahead of the touring production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Aslan actor Chris Jared had the chance to meet his puppet counterpart!

The show will begin at Curve in Leicester on 2 November 2021, before travelling to Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford (where it plays a six-week winter season), Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and finally completing the tour in Norwich on 9 April 2022.

Puppetry designer Toby Olié, who created Aslan alongside Max Humphries, explains that the ancient creature is look "made of terra cotta – like a piece of ancient pottery as if he was there before anyone else."

Watch the video here:

Based on C S Lewis' iconic classic children's book about a group of children that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the original production was first seen at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 before transferring to the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

Michael Fentiman (Amélie) directs the show (based on Sally Cookson's original production with original set and costume design by Rae Smith) with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tom Paris, composer Benji Bower with additional composition by music supervisor Barnaby Race, choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, music director Toby Higgins, fight director Jonathan Holby, costume supervisor Joanna Coe, wigs and make-up supervisor Susanna Peretz, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham. Casting is by Will Burton.