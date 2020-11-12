The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour

The hit staging of C S Lewis' seminal book The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will embark on a UK and Ireland tour next autumn, it has been revealed.

Having played at both Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and the Bridge Theatre last Christmas, the piece will be revived once more with direction by Michael Fentiman (Amélie), based on Sally Cookson's initial production.

The production will also be The Lowry's main Christmas show, running in Salford from 8 December 2021 to 15 January 2022.

Producer Chris Harper said: "CS Lewis wrote "they open a door and enter a world" and this is what every child imagines and dreams about. This is exactly why I'm thrilled to be able to bring this incredible new version of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on a tour of the UK in time for Christmas 2021. Following a record breaking success at the Leeds Playhouse and The Bridge Theatre in London, the Pevensie children will travel from Narnia to venues across the UK and Ireland.

"2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, but we can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this truly magical journey through the wardrobe next year."

The tour will open at Curve Leicester on 2 November before visiting Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford (as mentioned above), Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and Norwich. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Alongside Fentiman, the creative team is composed of designer Tom Paris (based on Rae Smith's original designs), composer Benji Bower, music supervisor/composer Barnaby Race, choreographer Shelley Maxwell, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Toby Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham. Casting direction is to be announced.