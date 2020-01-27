Love Never Dies to embark on first ever UK tour

Love Never Dies will embark on its first ever UK tour, it has been announced.

The show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Ben Elton, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, is based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth. It is a sequel to the hit Phantom of the Opera and revisits the characters later in their lives.

The touring production of the show first ran in Australia and is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy and sound design by Mick Potter.

The piece will open at Curve in Leicester on Saturday 26 September 2020 where it will play until Saturday 10 October 2020. The show will then play Manchester Opera House from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 24 October 2020, with further venues and casting to be announced soon.

First debuting at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2010, the show has been seen in countries across the world, and recently completed a US tour.