Kilworth House Theatre 2020 season to include Carousel and Half A Sixpence

The Kilworth House Theatre has announced shows for its 2020 season – Carousel and Half A Sixpence.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel will play from 26 May until 5 July at the Leicestershire theatre. The musical contains such well-known songs as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", telling the love story of carousel barker Billy Bigelow and local girl Julie Jordan.

Julian Fellowes' version of Half A Sixpence received three Olivier Award nominations during its West End run. It plays at the Kilworth House Theatre from 21 July to 30 August and includes such songs as "Flash, Bang, Wallop!" and "Money To Burn". The show follows orphan Arthur Kipps and his childhood sweetheart Ann, as Kipps inherits a fortune and moves from a draper's assistant to high society gent.

Both shows will be directed and choreographed by Andrew Wright, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb, lighting design by Jason Taylor, sound design by Chris Whybrow and casting by Anne Vosser. The musical directors will be George Dyer for Carousel and Francis Goodhand for Half A Sixpence.