Full casting announced for Looking Good Dead with Adam Woodyatt

Full casting has been announced for Looking Good Dead, the play adapted from the Peter James novel that begins a UK tour next month.

Joining the previously announced EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce and Gaynor Faye as Kellie Bryce will be: Harry Long as detective Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.

The show is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is part of the "Roy Grace" series. It follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.

Looking Good Dead begins performances at Leicester Curve on 1 July ahead of a major UK tour. Tickets for a selection of dates are on sale below.