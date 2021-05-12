Gaynor Faye joins Adam Woodyatt in Looking Good Dead tour

Further casting has been revealed for Looking Good Dead, the new stage show based on Peter James' novel.

Now opening at the Curve, Leicester on 1 July 2021 ahead of a major UK tour, the piece will star Adam Woodyatt alongside the freshly unveiled Gaynor Faye. Faye, taking on the role of Kellie Bryce, has previous credits including Emmerdale, and Coronation Street, while also appearing in the original West End production of Calendar Girls.

The show is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is part of the "Roy Grace" series. It follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.

Tickets for a selection of dates are on sale below.