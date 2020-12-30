First look: Watch the new Sunset Boulevard trailer for the show's online run

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at Sunset Boulevard trailer, featuring footage from the recorded production.

Tickets for the filmed version start from £20 with the piece running until Saturday 9 January – there will be up to three different performance times daily. The streamed version will be available for audiences in the UK and all territories across the world, with the exception of North America.

Joining Ria Jones as Norma Desmond and Danny Mac as Joe Gillis are a host of original company members from Curve's award-winning 2017 touring production. Molly Lynch reprises her role as Betty Schaefer, Adam Pearce returns as Max Von Mayerling, Dougie Carter plays Artie Green and Carl Sanderson Cecil B DeMille.

The Sunset Boulevard company also includes Benjamin Chambers, Owen Chaponda, Joanna Goodwin, Kristoffer Hellström, James Meunier, Gemma Naylor, Joanna O'Hare, Jessica Paul, Sam Peggs and Barney Wilkinson.

Watch the video here:

WhatsOnStage recently gave the piece a five-star write-up. Set over a turbulent New Year's period in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a tale of romance, glamour and obsession. Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster directs Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton and is based on the 1950 film by Billy Wilder.

The 16-piece orchestra, supported by music licensing company PPL, has musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Set design is by Colin Richmond, video design by Douglas O'Connell and choreography by Lee Proud.