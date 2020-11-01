Curve Leicester to reschedule The Color Purple concert production with later shows still set to go ahead

Curve Leicester has reacted to yesterday's news that theatres will not be able to open in the next four weeks.

In a statement released across their channels, the producing house said that its upcoming concert production of The Color Purple will be rescheduled to early 2021, with customers being contacted in the coming weeks.

At the moment, the theatre is set to still go ahead with its planned productions of Sunset Boulevard and Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual, both of which will open after the 2 December date that the government has currently said will be when national measures will be re-evaluated. These shows are on sale now.

You can find out more about the full season here.

Executive director Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "Although we are disappointed, we are determined Curve will reopen as soon as possible and we can't wait for the day we can all come together and see a show in our newly configured COVID-safe, in-the-round theatre. Until then, we send strength and solidarity to everyone across our industry who is working tirelessly to bring back theatre, our fantastic communities and our extraordinary team."