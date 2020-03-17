Curve in Leicester donates theatre café food to homeless charity as theatres close across the UK

Benevolence is a vital thing in a time of crisis, and Curve in Leicester is leading the charge as it donates food from its closed Green Room theatre café to charity.

The theatre will be closed throughout this week as the coronavirus outbreak continues. You can find out more about Curve and the charity it donated the food to – Action Homeless – here, with the venue's executive director Chris Stafford tweeting "I work with incredible people". Action Homeless helps families in the Leicestershire area affected by homelessness, and has been working for over 40 years.

From last night, all UK Theatre members closed up their doors and venues across the UK, leading to a raft of show cancellations. It is currently unclear when exactly theatres will re-open.