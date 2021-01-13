Curve Leicester unveils free digital education programme

Curve Leicester has unveiled a free educational initiative titled Curve Classroom.

The scheme is set to cover a plethora of topics across a range of subjects, including English language and literature, analytical thinking, vocal exercises, character work and choreography workshops, as well as puppetry, disability awareness and LGBTQ+ history.

Many Curve collaborators are involved in the scheme, including performers Molly Lynch, Garry Robson, Cathy Tyson and Hareet Deol, designers Grace Smart and Kate Unwin, directors Tinuke Craig and Julia Thomas, choreographers Kesha Raithatha, Lee Proud and Mel Knott, writer Jess Green and composer and curve associate Tasha Taylor Johnson.

All will be made available via the Curve's website and YouTube, with free sessions available from 4pm every day.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to respond positively and contribute meaningfully to the lives of our communities and audiences. Now in our nation's third lockdown - and as our theatre continues to work online - we are launching our very own Curve Classroom to support home-schooling led by Curve practitioners.

"Many of the creative skills we use on a daily basis in making theatre are transferable to other aspects of life and can support teaching and learning across the curriculum. Literacy, music, complex problem-solving, forming well-reasoned arguments, teamwork and developing the imagination, are just some of the skills our practitioners will share in their online tutorials.

"We sincerely hope these daily sessions will help support learning and the incredible work being done by teachers, parents and carers, whilst also offering young people an insight into the creative industries and the incredible wealth of talent and resources we have to offer. We'd like to extend huge thanks to our army of freelance actors, local artists and practitioners who have responded so positively to our call out to join the Curve Classroom."

The venue currently in the final week of its online presentation of the five-star revival of Sunset Boulevard, which is available to watch at set times over the coming days.