Billy Elliot musical revival at Curve – first look images released

Exclusive: Production images have been released for the current revival of Billy Elliot at Curve in Leicester.

Based on Stephen Daldry's film, Billy Elliot features music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It was first seen in the West End in 2005, going on to receive critical acclaim across the globe.

The musical is set in a small town in 1980s Durham, where a young boy aspires to become a ballet dancer.









The cast is led by Leo Hollingsworth, Alfie Napolitano, Samuel Newby and Jaden Shentall-Lee, alternating in the titular role.

Sharing the role of Michael, Billy's best friend, are Bobby Donald, Lucas Haywood, Ethan Shimwell and Prem Masani, while Pearl Ball, Caitlin Cole, Lola Johnstone and Ellie Copping will alternate as Debbie, Mrs Wilkinson's daughter.

The adult cast is led by Sally-Ann Triplett as Mrs Wilkinson, Joe Caffrey as Billy's Dad Jackie, Rachel Izen as his Grandma Edna, Luke Baker as his older brother Tony and Jessica Daley as Billy's Mum, and completed by Craig Armstrong as George, Minal Patel as Big Davey, Cameron Johnson as Mr. Braithwaite, Micky Cochrane as Scab, Robin Paley Yorke as Lesley, Christopher Wright as Mr. Wilkinson, Michael Lin as Pit Supervisor and Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Posh Dad, William Atkinson as Older Billy and ensemble, and Steph Asamoah, Tori McDougall, Anna Rossa and Louie Wood as members of the ensemble.

The young company also includes Willow Adamson, Maddie Seren Ashley, Oliver Back, Aneeka Kaur Bains, Ella-Rose Blackburn Price, Harvey Clarridge, Lily Corkill, Miley Dalton, Matisse Didier, Isabelle Francis, Rahul Gandabhai, Isla Granville, Uzziah Gray, Orlaith Rae Hunt, Ava Rose Johnson, Ava Mia Komisarczuk, Kyrelle Lammy, Lienna-Jean Langdon, Tahlia Maddox, Lorcan Murphy, Nesisa Mhindu, Hayden Polanco, Sophie Pirie, Gopal Thacker, Mirabelle Varakantam and Ethan Galeotti.









Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Lucy Hind, the creative team also includes musical supervisor and musical director George Dyer, set designer Michael Taylor, costume designer Edd Lindley, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, wigs, hair and make-up supervisor Helen Keane for Campbell Young Associates, RYTDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon, Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams, associate choreographer James Berkery, assistant choreographer Joanna Goodwin, associate sound designer Oliver Durrant, assistant musical director Josh Cottell, dialect coach Elspeth Morrison, fight director Kev McCurdy, head chaperone Helen ‘H' Mclaren-Frost, children's casting director Jo Hawes and adult casting director Kay Magson CDG.

Billy Elliot runs until 14 August 2022, with tickets on sale below.