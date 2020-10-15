Tamsin Greig to perform Talking Heads monologue in Sheffield and Leeds

Tamsin Greig will join Imelda Staunton, Maxine Peake and Rochenda Sandall by transferring her performance in Alan Bennett's Talking Heads after completing a run at the Bridge Theatre.

While Sandall will play at Leeds Playhouse, Staunton, Peake and Greig will all perform their hit monologues at both Leeds and Sheffield Crucible.

Tamsin Greig, who is directed by Marianne Elliott in her solo performance said: "I'm thrilled to be invited to perform Alan Bennett's Nights in the Garden of Spain at Sheffield Crucible and Leeds Playhouse after this very happy run at the Bridge Theatre. It's wonderful to be able to support and enjoy regional theatres especially during these extraordinary times for live performance venues. And how fantastic to perform these Bennett words in their region of origin!"

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton gave Greig a glowing review for her turn at the Bridge, saying: "her empathy with her character, conveyed in little harried pauses, in delicate moments of silence as well as rushes of speech, is so dense and overwhelming that you long for her story to have a happy ending. Her sadness combined with resolve at the close is almost unbearable."

The original Bridge Theatre production was designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting by Jon Clark, video designs by Luke Halls, sound by Gareth Fry and music by George Fenton

Greig will perform on 30 November in Sheffield in 1 December in Leeds, while Staunton and Peake will play in Sheffield from 9 to 11 November and Leeds from 12 to 14 November. Sandall will appear in Leeds on 7 November.