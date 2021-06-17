Lawrence Batley Theatre announces renovation plans

The much-loved Huddersfield-based Lawrence Batley Theatre has revealed renovation plans, in the first major work in the venue's 26-year history.

There will be a full renovation of the venue's main house, set to improve sight lines as well as provide greater accessibility for audiences. An old print room will be transformed into new dressing room, now with complete wheelchair access, while a new participatory space will provide greater opportunities for community engagement. This space will also act as a break-out room for accessible performances where necessary.

Chief executive and artistic director Henry Filloux-Bennett said: "After almost 27 years serving our community we are pleased to share more information about our building redevelopment. All of the renovation plans have been carefully considered to improve our facilities so that we can support more local talent, provide a broader range of creative opportunities, be more environmentally sustainable and a more welcoming creative hub."

The project was made possible following a £600,000 from Arts Council England, Kirklees Council and Garfield Weston Foundation.