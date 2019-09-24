There Are No Beginnings at Leeds Playhouse: Julie Hesmondhalgh and cast in rehearsals

Julie Hesmondhalgh and the cast have begun rehearsals for There Are No Beginnings, Charley Miles' play that opens a new theatre space in Leeds Playhouse.

The all-female company includes Hesmondhalgh, Tessa Parr, Natalie Gavin and Jesse Jones. Direction is by Amy Leach.

Loading...

There Are No Beginnings follows the lives of four women living in Leeds across five years during the Yorkshire Ripper murders. Integrated audio description will feature as part of every performance, as well as the Playhouse's first parent and baby performance – a relaxed version of the play for parents to enjoy with their infants (under a year old).

The show plays from 11 October to 2 November.