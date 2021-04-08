Heathers musical tour cast announced

Casting has been unveiled for the new touring production of Heathers the Musical.

Set to open at Leeds Grand Theatre on 28 July for a three week run, the show will visit locations across the UK including Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The tour cast includes includes Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke), Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara), Mhairi Angus, Andy Brady, Callum Connolly, Liam Doyle, Rhiane Drummond, Georgina Hagen, Bayley Hart, Kurt Kansley and Daisy Twells.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The show will also run in the West End this summer – which you can read all about here.

