School of Rock UK and Ireland tour unveils complete cast

EXCLUSIVE: The 2021/22 tour cast for School of Rock has been revealed!

Sticking it to the man on the open road from next month will be Jake Sharp in the leading role of Dewey Finn (made iconic by Jack Black in the sensational film), with Alex Tomkins taking on the role for select performances.

Also in the show are Rebecca Lock as the uptight headmistress Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco.

The remaining adult cast features Ryan Bearpark, James Bisp, Joanna O'Hare, Samuel Haughton, Tom Hext, Harveen Mann, Richard Morse, Annell Odartey, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe, Michaela Powell, Richard Vorster and Craig Watson.

Obviously it wouldn't be a school without some rocking young performers...There are three top-tier teams of 12 children performing each night. We've broken them down by roles (and included swings where necessary!):

Freddy will be played by Eva McGrath (13 years old from Birmingham), Emerson Sutton (13 years old from the West Midlands), Thomas Harvey (12 years old from Cheshire) and Isaac Forward (12 years old from Buckinghamshire).

Katie will be played by Chloe Marler (ten years old from Essex), Marikit Akiwumi (12 years old from Guildford), Daisy Hanna (13 years old from Surrey) and Ivy Balcombe (nine years old from Surrey).

Lawrence will be played by Oliver Forde (12 years old from London), Angus McDougall (13 years old from Buckinghamshire), David Gluhovsky (12 years old from London) and Oliver Pearce (11 years old from North Wales).

Zack will be played by Joseph Sheppard (12 years old from the West Midlands), Harry Churchill (nine years old from Devon), Hanley Webb (ten years old from Northamptonshire) and William Laborde (12 years old from Surrey).

Billy will be played by Wilf Cooper (12 years old from Surrey), Logan Matthews (11 years old from Berkshire) and Alfie Morwood (ten years from South Wales).

The role of Summer will be performed by Keira Laver (11 years old from Essex), Florrie May Wilkinson (ten years old from London) and Saffia Layla (11 years old from Hertfordshire).

Tomika will be played by Jasmine Djazel (11 years old from London), Souparnika Nair (ten years old from Bury St. Edmunds) and Angel Lucero (11 years old from London).

James is played by Hadlee Snow (ten years old from Brighton), Darmani Eboji (12 years old from Essex) and Devon Francis (11 years old from London), Riotafari Gardner (ten years old from London).

Marcy is played by Lily Rose Martin (11 years old from Kent), Elodie Salmon (11 years old from London) and Paris Banyong (nine years old from London).

Mason is played by Caelan Wallington (11 years old from Watford), Alex Shotton (12 years old from Buckinghamshire) and Nesim Adnan (ten years old from Kent).

Shonelle is played by Kyla Robinson (11 years old from Surrey), Eden Anthony (12 years old from London) and Elisha Kerai (11 years old from London).

Sophie is played by Ophelia Parsons (12 years old from London), Jemima Newman (nine years old from Bedfordshire), Ava Masters (11 years old from Kent) and Inez Danielak (12 years old from Essex).

Watch a video introducing the cast here:

Based on the film of the same name starring Black, the piece follows Dewey Finn, a teacher who poses as his best friend to get a job as a school teacher. It first opened on Broadway in 2015.

The show features tunes penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes.

It was originally directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, with sound design by Mick-Potter.

On tour, the piece has associate direction by Christopher Key, associate choreography by Maria Graciano and musical supervision is by Matt Smith. Adam Fisher and Stuart Porter complete the team as associate sound and lighting designers.

The tour will be starting at Hull New Theatre on Monday 6 September. From there it will head to a variety of venues right the way through to August 2022, with stops in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. You can buy tickets below.

A full list of tour dates post-Hull are: Wolverhampton Grand (20 to 25 September), Woking New Victoria (27 September to 2 October), Sunderland Empire (5 to 9 October), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (12 to 16 October), Regent's Theatre Stoke (19 to 23 October), Alhambra Bradford (25 to 30 October), Derngate Northampton (1 to 6 November), Grand Opera House Belfast (9 to 13 November), Concert Hall Nottingham (16 to 20 November), Venue Cymru Llandudno (22 to 27 November), Princess Theatre Torquay (30 November to 4 December) and New Oxford Theatre (13 December to 1 January 2022).

Into 2022, the piece will visit Palace Theatre Manchester (4 to 15 January), The Hawth Crawley (17 to 22 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (25 to 29 January), Edinburgh Playhouse (25 to 29 January), Alexandra Theatre Birmingham (31 January to 5 February), Milton Keynes Theatre (8 to 12 February), His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 19 February), Regent's Theatre Ipswich (22 to 26 February), King's Theatre Glasgow (7 to 12 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (15 to 19 March), New Wimbledon Theatre (21 to 26 March), Theatre Royal Newcastle (28 March to 2 April), Leeds Grand Theatre (4 to 9 April), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (12 to 16 April), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (19 to 30 April), Theatre Royal Plymouth (3 to 7 May), Bristol Hippodrome (10 to 14 May), Wales Millenium Centre (16 to 21 May), Orchard Theatre Dartford (23 to 28 May), Curve Leicester (30 May to 4 June), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (21 June to 2 July), Liverpool Empire (5 to 9 July), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (18 to 23 July), Lyceum Sheffield (25 July to 6 August) and Bournemouth Pavilion (8 to 13 August). You can buy tickets for the tour below.