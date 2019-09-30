Brooklyn the Musical UK premiere: first look photos

Production images have been released for the UK premiere of Brooklyn the Musical, currently playing at Greenwich Theatre until 19 October.

The musical was last on Broadway in 2004 and has a book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. It stars Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn. Adam Haigh directs and choreographs, with lighting design by Jack Weir, sound by Andrew Johnson and set by Justin Williams.

The musical tells the story of a young Parisian coming to America to look for fame and her father. McPherson and Schoenfeld wrote the musical after Schoenfeld fell on hard times and McPherson, a friend from his past, heard him singing on the street one day. She invited him to live in her home and the two of them subsequently wrote the show.