Six the Musical tour casting announced

WhatsOnStage can exclusively reveal the cast for the upcoming tour of Six, the hit musical based on the lives of Henry VIII wives.

The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Lauren Byrne (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson.

Opening at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on 24 October, tour dates include Malvern (29 October to 3 November), Glasgow (5 to 10 November), Kingston (12 to 15 November), Oxford (18 to 23 November), Milton Keynes (25 to 30 November), Salford Quays (3 December to 5 January), Cardiff (21 to 25 January), Cheltenham (27 January to 1 February), Edinburgh (4 to 9 February), Aylesbury (11 to 15 February), Bath (18 to 23 February), Nottingham (24 to 29 March), Bromley (31 March to 5 April), Southend (7 to 12 April), Sheffield (28 April to 2 May), Hull (13 to 17 May), Canterbury (19 to 24 May), Coventry (2 to 7 June), Leicester (9 to 14 June), Newcastle (22 to 27 June), Southampton (1 to 5 July) and Birmingham (21 to 25 July).

The six Queens in Six



The production is also currently running in Boston, with a Broadway run confirmed for 2020. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

In her four-star review, WhatsOnStage's Daisy Bowie-Sell described the show as "a madcap, frenetic, hugely entertaining history remix." The piece was nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards, winning one earlier this year.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.

You can meet the new cast in this exclusive video below: