Magic Mike 2022 arena tour announced

A Magic Mike arena tour will open next year.

Based on the cult classic film series of the same name, the show is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk and will open in Belfast on 6 May, followed by Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and finishing in Liverpool.

The show is currently running at the Hippodrome in London, but the creative team are keen to stress that this will be a very different experience to that show, with Faulk saying: "This is not Magic Mike Live with more seats. Our arena tour is something totally different. After a year of isolation and frustration, we want to give women something that makes them feel alive again… a sort of celebratory revival that makes them want to stand on their chairs, dance with their friends and feel connected to each other. The show is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of togetherness, sexuality and freedom that only an arena can hold. We want our guys to give our fans the best night of their lives with a party they'll never forget."

The piece has choreography by Faulk and co-direction and choreography by Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The scenic design is by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), with costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. The musical supervisor and composer is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is the aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer. Vincent Marini is executive producing.

Audiences should expect acrobatics, dance and more, with giant screens and visual effects there to add further spectacle.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.