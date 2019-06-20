Madagascar the Musical tour announces new cast and dates

New dates and casting has been announced for the current touring production of Madagascar the Musical.

Based on the Dreamworks film of the same name, the piece follows a group of zoo animals who wind up on the titular African island after a boating mishap.

Matt Terry will continue in the role of Alex the Lion until 6 September and will be performing in Canterbury, Glasgow, Cardiff, Aylesbury, Stoke and Peterborough. The show will continue on to tour to Darlington, Torquay, Barnstaple, Colchester, Southport and Castelbar until the end of November.

Additional casting joining the tour in July has been revealed – Posi Morakinyo (Marty), Connor Dyer (Melman), Anna Barnes (Private/Mort), Esme Laudat (Rico/Lynn), Michael Larcombe (Mason/Lars), Monique Ashe-Palmer (Kowaslki), William Beckerleg (Skipper/Maurice), Hannah Victoria (Gloria), Kieran Mortell (King Julian), Niko Kaim and Gareth Moran (off stage swings) will all appear in the show.

In the four-star WhatsOnStage review the piece is described as "a joke-filled night of puppetry, whimsical humour and dazzling design."

The Selladoor production is directed by Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise, design by Tom Rogers, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical supervision from Mark Crossland and puppet direction from Emma Brunton.

The show will tour China, Hong Kong and Malaysia visiting Beijing, Shanghai, Foshan, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.