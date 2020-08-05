Selladoor unveils first outdoor theatre season

A brand new season of outdoor theatre will come to The Landmark in Ilfracombe in August.

The north Devonshire venue's programme will feature a staging of Illyria's The Wind In The Willows across two nights, with tickets costing £12, including an ice cream.

Magician and Britain's Got Talent finalist Ben Hart will perform, as will 1940s vocal group The Femmes and comedian Simon Brodkin.

Family-friendly show Pirates Ahoy will run twice on 30 August, and on 31 August Three Inch Fools will present their musical version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor Worldwide, said "It's now been nearly five months since we were forced to close the doors at our theatres and whilst we are still not able to present work inside our auditoriums, we didn't want to miss the chance to connect with our North Devon audiences this summer – and so are delighted to announce our Summer Festival at The Landmark at the end of August.

"We have a curated programme from family performances to comedians and magicians, to complement our café and bar offering at the Quarterdeck. It has been a really tough year for theatres across the country – and as we launch our first live shows in the beautiful grounds of The Landmark – we urge our loyal patrons to come back and show their support for both the theatre and incredible artists who are presenting work this month for the first time since March."

Social distancing measures will be in place, with face coverings recommended.