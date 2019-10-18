The King and I tour announces new casting

New tour casting has been announced for The King and I, which continues its run up and down the UK.

Joining the show will be Ethan Le Phong as Lun Tha and Paulina Yeung as Tuptim, alongside Annalene Beechey as Anna and Jose Llana as The King.

The UK tour cast includes Cezarah Bonner as Lady Thiang, alongside Kok-Hwa Lie in the role of Kralahome and Aaron Teoh Guan Tias Prince Chulalongkorn. Philip Bulcock will take on the dual roles of Captain Orton and Sir Edward Ramsay and William M Lee will play Phra Alack.

The female ensemble will have two new additions with Jessica Gomes-Ng and Sunny Yeo joining Yuki Abe, Miiya Alexandra, Aiko Kato, Misa Koide, Ela Lisondra, Yuki Ozeki, Ena Yamaguchi and Sian Yeo.

The male ensemble will include Iroy Abesamis, Cletus Chan, Steven Hardcastle, Eu Jin Hwang, Jesse Milligan, Prem Rai and Joaquin Pedro Valdes. The Swings will be Rachel Jayne Picar, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung and Samuel How.

The revival has design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber (who won a Tony Award for her designs in New York), lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Scott Lehrer, choreography by Chistoper Gattelli, musicial supervision by Ted Sperling and musical direction by Stephen Ridley.