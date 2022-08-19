Second round of Fringe First award winners revealed

The second batch of six Fringe First Award winners were announced today.

Given out three times across the Edinburgh Festival month, the award recognises new work that has left its mark at the major arts festival.

In terms of venue successes, Summerhall and Pleasance shared two awards apiece, with Royal Lyceum Theatre Studio and Just the Tonic at the Nucleus also picking up nods.

The winners are:

– James Ley's Ode To Joy – Summerhall

– David Finnigan's You're Safe Til 2024: Deep History – Pleasance Courtyard

– Karim Khan's Brown Boys Swim – Pleasance Dome

– Maimuna Memon's Manic Street Creature – Summerhall

– Tim Crouch's Truth's A Dog Must To Kennel – Royal Lyceum Theatre Studio

– Cassie Workman's Aberdeen – Just the Tonic at the Nucleus

