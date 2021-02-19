Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced as first ever Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society President

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been unveiled as the first ever President of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

The new role will see Waller-Bridge act as a representative and advocate for the Fringe Society – an organisation dedicated to supporting all things Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Waller-Bridge presented her show Fleabag at the Fringe back in 2013 and, since then, has climbed to international stardom.

She said: "The Edinburgh Fringe has staged an annual cultural revolution for decades. It's where thousands of writers, comedians, performers and artists cut their teeth and put their most raw work out into the world. Whether it's a two hander in a shoebox, a gig in a van, a promenade through the streets or a mammoth musical epic, this festival is a global symbol of artistic freedom and experimentation. It relies on its audiences and it relies on its artists.

"It's where the relationship between the two is feverishly consummated, sometimes with great success, sometimes with awkward fumbles behind an inflatable cow, but always with unbridled passion and creativity. From leaking caves to cobbled streets to the glamour of the Traverse Theatre up to Arthur's seat, this festival is a beating heart of an industry that has been all but crushed by the pandemic, and I'm proud to be a part of the fight with the Fringe Society for its much needed survival and glorious return."

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from 06 to 30 August 2021, either digitally, or live, or both, according to the Society.