Edinburgh Festival 2019: all our reviews in one place





Five Stars

Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Alex Wood: "It's novel, unmissable and expertly crafted. And a total breath of fresh air."

A Table Tennis Play, Underbelly Cowgate, 12.30pm

Alex Wood: "Steiner's return to the Fringe solidifies his status as a writer with the keenest ear for dialogue, finding magic among a sea of memories. An absolute ace."





Four Stars

Are We Not Drawn Onward To New ErA, Zoo Southside, 11:00 Alex Wood: "The tricky thing is that, after the company pulls off its awesome theatrical coup, you start to become numb to the sheer brilliance of it all."

Everything I Do, Summerhall, 16:30

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "With a sly smile and an eye twinkle, Ní Riordáin keeps us guessing as to what the show is. But once you stop questioning and start listening, it all really comes into its own."

Baby Reindeer, Roundabout @ Summerhall, 18:25

Alex Wood: "Cruelly cool and pitched perfectly, Richard Gadd has transitioned from comedy to theatre with a disgraceful grace."

Oedipus, King's Theatre, times vary

Nikki Yirenkyi: "This is a slick production with a well thought out modern-day setting, that adds immediacy to a well-known tale."

Louder is Not Always Clearer, Summerhall, 14:30

Sarah Crompton: "The conclusion is liberating fun. It's a charming, engrossing show."

The Secret River, King's Theatre (EIF), 19:30

Alex Wood: "A mammoth production that takes a small family story and projects it onto a narrative of nations."

Until the Flood, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Sarah Crompton: "A work that extends beyond the specific, to a more universal questioning of the terrible and enduring legacy of racism and the way it has blighted the lives of generations."

Frances Barber in Musik

© The Other Richard

The Patient Gloria, Traverse Theatre, times vary Alex Wood: "Mixing the eccentric and phallocentric, the production rips into misogynistic behaviour."

Musik, Assembly Rooms, 21:40

Simon Thompson: "Frances Barber is a tour-de-force. This is her first one-woman-show, but you wouldn't guess it from the way she holds the audience."

Total Immediate Collective Imminent Terrestrial Salvation, The Studio (EIF), times vary

Alex Wood: "This is a Tim Crouch play, and any initial ideas can only last so long before they're distorted and twisted out of shape."

Islander, Summerhall Roundabout, 10:00

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "It's a beautiful, carefully crafted folk fairytale with harmonies that transport you to the sea and back."

The War of the Worlds, Pleasance Courtyard, 15:20

Alex Wood: "The show may be more of a war of words than a war of the worlds but it's all the better for it - Liam Neeson can keep his hologram."

Pops, Pleasance Courtyard, 18:35

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "It's not an easy hour, but it is beautifully performed by Sophie Melville and Nigel Barrett and brilliantly written by Josephine."

The Last of the Pelican Daughters, Pleasance Courtyard, 16:40

Alex Wood: "It's hard not to be seduced by this oddball family drama... with its heart firmly in the right place."

How Not to Drown, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Sarah Crompton: "So inspirational. Here, standing before us, is a boy who grew into a man who grew into a playwright because people finally listened to him and showed a little kindness."

I'll Take You to Mrs Cole!, Pleasance Courtyard, 13:45

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "A new show from Complicité and Polka Theatre, which combines a skankilicious soundtrack, a teeny bit of politics and a lot of fun."





Mika Johnson in Pink Lemonade

© Max Zadeh





Pink Lemonade, Assembly Roxy, 15:45

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "It's all staged with charm and many laughs – including a simulated sex scene which is hilarious – and the disparate elements combine to create a fluid, engaging whole."

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, Assembly George Square Gardens, 20:30

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Its intention, cruel or otherwise, is a massive nostalgia-fest. And that is exactly what you get."

Birth, Pleasance Courtyard, 12:00

Alex Wood: "It's a quietly charged watch, at times uncomfortably cerebral."

Bystanders, Summerhall, 11:30

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Cardboard Citizens returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new show that once again shines light on the little-heard stories of the homeless and the vulnerable."

Backbone, Underbelly Bristo Square, 17:00

Alex Wood: "It seems increasingly the case at the Fringe that the best circus shows are those with a sense of humour."

I'm a Phoenix, Bitch, Pleasance Courtyard, 17:30

Jo Caird: "Bryony Kimmings really outdoes herself in terms of emotionally challenging topics in this ambitious new solo piece, a show that tells the story of her experience of post-natal depression following the birth of her son."

Collapsible, Assembly Roxy, 13:20

Alex Wood: "There are no ways around it – while a pretty solid text, this is a production that lives or dies on its central performance – something that is no problem at all for Holahan in what is a staggeringly deft turn."

It's True, It's True, It's True, Underbelly Bristo Square, 13:00

Sarah Crompton: "The story of Artemisia Gentileschi is one of the most inspiring in art history."

dressed., Pleasance Courtyard, 12:10

Matt Trueman: "How does art heal? Can it make do and mend? dressed. does – and it does so with real love and care."

The Claim, Roundabout @ Summerhall, 12:50

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "The Claim is a masterclass in the pitfalls of language, a taut, funny but ultimately massively unsettling piece of work."

Mouthpiece, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Alex Wood: "Kieran Hurley makes theatre like a magic trick – spellbinding, full of misdirection, and blindsiding audiences with his final reveal."





Javaad Alipoor and Peyvand Sadeghian in Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran

© Pete Dibdin





Three Stars

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, Underbelly Bristo Square, 18.55

Alex Wood: "it's a joke-laden romp that will be lapped up by Disney aficionados in droves, though perhaps not the everyday layperson."

You and I, Underbelly Bristo Square, 17:10 Alex Wood: "A big-hearted musical that suits the Fringe to a t and, though by no means groundbreaking, proves that O'Driscoll and Williams have a long way to go with what should be lengthy careers. Some solid laughs packed into the hour's runtime."

The Incident Room, Pleasance Courtyard, 16.30

Sarah Crompton: "Its documentary form means it might work better on TV, though the dramatic touches where Megan records the increasing deaths by pulling items of clothing out of pieces of furniture has the theatrical impact of a nightmare. And it is great that this young company wants to tell stories with such scope, meaning and import."

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "There's a lot of multi-media used in this interactive, tech-heavy play, including live streaming on Instagram and in-app face distortion. But there's just too much being said about a world which has gone too far, and not enough about what's to be done."

Daughterhood, Summerhall Roundabout, times vary

Alex Wood: "The difference between caring about something and caring for someone is brought into blistering focus in Charley Miles' new play."

Where to Belong, Summerhall, 10.10

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "The piece is sweet and sad and a story many will recognize, and Esses engages with the audience in a way that provokes understanding and empathy."

Crocodile Fever, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Sarah Crompton: "Crocodile Fever is a blast while it lasts, a bold piece that feels good pouring from the pen of a female writer."

Since U Been Gone, Assembly Roxy, 13:45

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "It's a slightly messy, if charming slip of a thing, which never really varies from its one note, but still offers some real insight into queer stories of growing up and coming out."

Red Dust Road, Lyceum Theatre, times vary

Simon Thompson: "It's undoubtedly an interesting story but it's told in an unsatisfying way, and as it ended I was left wishing they'd done more with it."

Bible John, Pleasance Courtyard, 15:50

Alex Wood: "...an hour that is chock full of questions, never daring to settle for simple answers, but ultimately feels a bit patchy."

Enough, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Sarah Crompton: "Stef Smith is a writer of uncanny precision. Her new play presents two air hostesses in their middle years and in the centre of their own mid-life crises."

Burgerz, Traverse Theatre, times vary

Sarah Crompton: "It's a good piece, a passionate plea, full of feeling."

Laura Dalgliesh in How to be Brave

© Kirsten McTernan

How to be Brave, Summerhall Roundabout, 15:45

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "...there's no denying that it's highly refreshing seeing a story about the realities of motherhood."

On The Other Hand, We're Happy, Summerhall Roundabout, times vary

Alex Wood: "A bloody nice piece of writing that glitters underneath Peter Small's twinklingly sepia lighting."

Superstar, Underbelly Cowgate, 17:30

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "[Nicola Wren] is a caustically funny writer and a very enjoyable to watch actor and this piece is an excellent showcase for her talents."

Rust, Assembly Roxy, 12:40

Nicole Acquah: "It doesn't deliver the exciting, blood-rushing atmosphere one might expect from a show that explores the nature of lust."

Peter Gynt, Festival Theatre (EIF), 19.00

Sarah Crompton: "Despite running at over three hours (with two intervals), this version is never boring (which Peer Gynt can be) but it doesn't ever quite resolve the mad veering between fantasy and reality that characterises the original."

Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency, Summerhall Roundabout, times vary "Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency'' is short, with punch, and ultimately ends up being slightly too sickly sweet. But kids and adults alike will find much to enjoy in this very enjoyable hour."

What Girls Are Made Of, Assembly Hall, 14.30

Sarah Crompton: "For all its skill and charm, not to mention some fine pop songs from everybody from Patti Smith and PJ Harvey to the Sultans of Ping FC, it feels a bit thin."





Oedipus

© Jan Versweyveld





Art Heist, Underbelly Cowgate, 13.55

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "It's all performed with a real sense of beguiling silliness by the company. But whilst it's an enjoyable time, the themes running through it don't penetrate."

Roots, Church Hill Theatre, 19.30

Alex Wood: "The quick skits mean nothing ever really has a chance to get too heavy or revelatory – like a perfectly satisfying selection of creative canapés."

Tokyo Rose, Underbelly Cowgate, 18.55

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Although Tokyo Rose doesn't have the same sort of sass appeal as Six the Musical, it does use some punky, funky, well written song-narratives to tell a complex, real her-story that will make you gasp."

Tricky Second Album, Pleasance Dome, 23.00

Alex Wood: "There's some intense sh*t going on in In Bed With My Brother's newest piece Tricky Second Album."





The cast of Friendsical

© Dale Wightman





Two Stars

Friendsical: A Parody Musical About Friends, Assembly Rooms, 13:00

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Miranda Larson's piece sits very uncomfortably between a cute fan homage and a ripping-the-piss take-down and can't decide which one it wants to be."

Hold On Let Go, Summerhall, 20:40

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Unfolding Theatre's Hold On Let Go has all the ingredients for a really great Fringe show. It's such a pity then that it's still a bit half-baked."

The Burning, Pleasance Courtyard, 15:15

Alex Wood: "It ends up feeling like an A Level history lesson mixed with an episode of Riverdale."

La Reprise: Histoire(s) Du Théâtre (I), Lyceum Theatre (EIF)

Sarah Crompton: "For all its skill, this is a cold-hearted and masturbatory production."





One Star

Drowning, Pleasance Courtyard, 14:30

Daisy Bowie-Sell: "Everything about this show is horribly heavy-handed and the characters involved are awful caricatures."