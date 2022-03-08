Cast for Sunshine on Leith, Noises Off and more at Pitlochry Festival Theatre announced

The ensemble company staging Pitlochry Festival Theatre's bumper summer season has been revealed.

Across the season, running from May to October, will be a variety of shows including hit musical Sunshine on Leith, classic comedy Noises Off and the premiere of Anne-Marie Casey's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, co-produced with Watford Palace Theatre. You can see more details about the season here.

Appearing are Keith MacPherson (The Yellow Door), Alyson Orr (Cinderella), Keith Jack (Any Dream Will Do), Rhiane Drummond (Dreamgirls), Connor Going (The Wind in the Willows), Richard Colvin (Sunshine on Leith), Deirdre Davis (Eileen Donachie), Lanna Joffrey (The Times of Our Lies), Nalân Burgess (Welcome to Iran), Amelia Donkor (As You Like It) and Rachael McAllister (A Christmas Carol).

Also cast are Blythe Jandoo (Aladdin), Jessica Brydges (Peter Pan), Meg Chaplain (Arrival), Anna Fordham (The Borrowers), James Hudson (Saturday Night Fever), Kit Orton (Spamalot), Tom Richardson (Julius Caesar), Marc Small (Barefoot in the Park) and finally, making his professional acting debut, Ritchie Spencer.

Artistic director Elizabeth Newman said about the ensemble: "This fantastic ensemble of incredibly talented actors will perform some extraordinary dramas, comedies, new works, and musicals in repertoire throughout our summer season including in our brand new Studio. The team of Directors Amy Liptrott, Ben Occhipinti, Brigid Lamour, Caitlin Skinner, and I cannot wait to make the plays with them for our wonderful audiences."