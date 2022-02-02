The Lion King tour company experience racial abuse when leaving venue

Company members involved in the UK and Ireland leg of The Lion King were subjected to racial abuse, Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin and Disney Theatrical have stated.

In a statement the production said: "We are saddened to share that several of the performers and crew of The Lion King, currently performing at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, were recently subjected to racial abuse on their journey home from the theatre."

"It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December."

The statement was released earlier this week after news of the incident was reported across social media over the weekend, with the event taking place near the venue stage door.

The theatre continued "Bord Gais Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination. We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Sfochana.

"Over the last 25 years, The Lion King has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe. Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, itself an instrument to change hearts and minds.

"It is in this spirit that Bord Gais Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland."

The gardaí have stated that a group of male youths verbally abused members of staff shortly before 11pm on 28 January and is appealing for anyone who knows more to come forwards.