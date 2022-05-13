Full casting announced for Girl from the North Country tour

Full casting has been announced for the first UK and Ireland tour of Girl From The North Country.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, the tour opens with a five-week season at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin from 25 June 2022.

The full cast includes: Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen), Ross Carswell (Elias Burke), Colin Connor (Nick Laine), Frankie Hart (Ensemble), Joshua C Jackson (Joe Scott), Eli James (Reverend Marlowe), Justina Kehinde (Marianne), Teddy Kempner (Mr Perry), Graham Kent (Ensemble), Owen Lloyd (Ensemble), Nichola MacEvilly (Ensemble), Chris McHallem (Dr Walker), Frances McNamee (Elizabeth Laine), Gregor Milne (Gene Laine), Eve Norris (Katherine Draper), Daniel Reid-Walters (Ensemble), James Staddon (Mr Burke), Neil Stewart (Ensemble) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mrs Burke).

Following Dublin, the production will tour to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Glasgow, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Woking, Bradford, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Birmingham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Norwich, Belfast, Leicester and Wimbledon.

The show is written and directed by McPherson, with scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane.

Girl From The North Country originally opened at the Old Vic in July 2017, transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in December and winning two Olivier Awards for Sheila Atim and Shirley Henderson's performances.

The Broadway production recently received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.