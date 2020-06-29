Celtic Tiger starring Michael Flatley to be streamed for free as part of The Shows Must Go On series

The next streamed production in The Shows Must Go On series has been revealed.

From 3 July 2020, Michael Flatley's hit Celtic Tiger will be presented for free on YouTube by Universal .

The Irish dance show was first seen in 2005, touring North America, Europe and Asia over the following months. Flatley starred in the piece, as well as producing, choreographing and directing it. Flatley's other productions include Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.

It will be available on The Shows Must Go On YouTube page from Friday 3 July at 7pm BST, and then be presented for a full 48 hours.

While free, it is always worth exploring ways to support the theatre community during the pandemic – you can find out more here.

Head back to WhatsOnStage on Friday to see the show.