South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre: first look photos revealed

Production images have been revealed for South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck

© Johan Persson

Directed by Daniel Evans, Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.

The cast of South Pacific

© Johan Persson

Playing to 4 September at Chichester Festival Theatre, the show will be streamed "as live" on 4, 9, 14, 18, 21, 26, 31 August and 3 September, with one performance of South Pacific each week being socially distanced.

Keir Charles and company

© Johan Persson

Joanna Ampil (as Bloody Mary)

© Johan Persson

The set and costume designer is Peter McKintosh, and the choreographer and movement director is Ann Yee. Musical supervision is by Nigel Lilley, with musical direction by Cat Beveridge, orchestrations by David Cullen, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Gillian Tan, additional arrangements by Theo Jamieson, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Rob Houchen as Cable

© Johan Persson

Leading the production are Gina Beck as Nellie, Julian Ovenden as Emile, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles as Luther Billis and Rob Houchen as Cable.

Joanna Ampil (Bloody Mary), Sera Maehara (Liat) and Rob Houchen (Joe Cable)

© Johan Persson

Sera Maehara as Liat

© Johan Persson

Gina Beck as Nellie

© Johan Persson

Also appearing are Iroy Abesamis, Lindsay Atherton, Carl Au, Rosanna Bates, David Birrell, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Taylor Bradshaw, Bobbie Chambers, Charlotte Coggin, Danny Collins, Oliver Edward, Sergio Giacomelli, Shailan Gohil, Adrian Grove, Zack Guest, Cameron Bernard Jones, Amanda Lindgren, Matthew Maddison, Sera Maehara (as Liat), Melissa Nettleford, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, Pierce Rogan, Clancy Ryan, Charlie Waddell and James Wilkinson-Jones.

The children's roles are played by Archer Brandon, Ellie Chung, Lana Lakha, Kami Lieu, David Ngara O'Dwyer and Alexander Quinlan.

The company

© Johan Persson

The company

© Johan Persson

Julian Ovenden

© Johan Persson

The company

© Johan Persson