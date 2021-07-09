South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre: first look photos revealed
Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical returns
Production images have been revealed for South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre.
Directed by Daniel Evans, Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.
Playing to 4 September at Chichester Festival Theatre, the show will be streamed "as live" on 4, 9, 14, 18, 21, 26, 31 August and 3 September, with one performance of South Pacific each week being socially distanced.
The set and costume designer is Peter McKintosh, and the choreographer and movement director is Ann Yee. Musical supervision is by Nigel Lilley, with musical direction by Cat Beveridge, orchestrations by David Cullen, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Gillian Tan, additional arrangements by Theo Jamieson, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.
Leading the production are Gina Beck as Nellie, Julian Ovenden as Emile, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles as Luther Billis and Rob Houchen as Cable.
Also appearing are Iroy Abesamis, Lindsay Atherton, Carl Au, Rosanna Bates, David Birrell, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Taylor Bradshaw, Bobbie Chambers, Charlotte Coggin, Danny Collins, Oliver Edward, Sergio Giacomelli, Shailan Gohil, Adrian Grove, Zack Guest, Cameron Bernard Jones, Amanda Lindgren, Matthew Maddison, Sera Maehara (as Liat), Melissa Nettleford, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, Pierce Rogan, Clancy Ryan, Charlie Waddell and James Wilkinson-Jones.
The children's roles are played by Archer Brandon, Ellie Chung, Lana Lakha, Kami Lieu, David Ngara O'Dwyer and Alexander Quinlan.