Musicals return to Chichester Festival Theatre in special concert

Musicals made a long overdue return to Chichester Festival Theatre with a special outdoor concert over the bank holiday.

Featuring cast members from the postponed revival of South Pacific – Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck – as well as a variety of stage stars such as Giles Terera, Gabrielle Brooks, Rob Houchen and the venue's artistic director and award-winning performer Daniel Evans, the event was played to socially distanced audiences in the park next to the auditorium.

The event was hosted by Omid Djalili, who led the recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the producing house venue.

From Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August, the theatre worked in partnership with Chichester Cinema at New Park to screen classic shows for punters.

The venue has delayed its entire 2020 season, with plans to kickstart shows again next year, including the revival of South Pacific.

