South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre new 2021 dates announced

New dates have been announced for Chichester Festival Theatre's revival of South Pacific.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning 1949 musical will be directed by the venue's artistic director Daniel Evans, and features numbers such as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair".

It is adapted from James A Michener's book of the same name and follows an American nurse stationed on a South Pacific island during World War II.

Originally scheduled to run this summer, the piece will now be presented from 5 July to 28 August 2021. Those with tickets for the 2020 run are being contacted to see if they want to exchange their seats for next year's production. If not, they can also ask for credit, refund, or to give a donation.

The 2020 cast was to have been led by Gina Beck, Julian Ovenden, Joanna Ampil and Rob Houchen. Casting for 2021 is to be announced, with Evans hoping for as many cast members as possible to return.

Earlier this year Chichester Festival Theatre cancelled its entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.