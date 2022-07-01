Jenna Russsell, Claire Skinner and Harry Lloyd join Chichester Festival Theatre season

Chichester Festival Theatre has provided a casting update for its ongoing season of shows.

Jenna Russell (Fun Home) will lead the upcoming revival of Alan Ayckbourn's Woman in Mind, playing from 23 September to 15 October. Director Anna Mackmin will replace Justin Martin in the project due to a scheduling clash.

Josh Seymour will direct Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) in the world premiere of Christopher Shinn's political play The Narcissist, running from 26 August to 24 September.

Joining the pair will be Caroline Gruber, Akshay Khanna, Stuart Thompson, Paksie Vernon and Jenny Walser.