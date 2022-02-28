The Taxidermist's Daughter cast revealed by Chichester Festival Theatre

Casting for Chichester Festival Theatre's upcoming world premiere production of The Taxidermist's Daughter has now been confirmed.

Adapted for the stage by Kate Mosse from her best-selling novel, the company will be led by Pearl Chanda (Ink) as Cassie and Daisy Prosper (The Devil's Hour) as Connie, alongside Geoff Aymer, William Chubb, Tim Frances, Forbes Masson, Taheen Modak, Akei Osai, Alastair Parker, Raad Rawi, Howard Saddler, Posy Sterling and Connie Walker.

Set in 1912, the piece is billed as "a thrilling Gothic mystery set in and around historic Chichester", which is also home to the playwright.

Under the direction of Róisín McBrinn, the creative team features design by Paul Wills, lighting by Prema Mehta, music, sound and musical direction by Sinéad Diskin, video design by Andrzej Goulding, movement by Chi-San Howard, fight direction by Rc-Annie and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

The piece is scheduled to run from 8 to 30 April 2022, opening Chichester Festival Theatre's 60th anniversary season.



