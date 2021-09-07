Chichester Festival Theatre announces winter season including Doubt with Monica Dolan

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled its winter season, running through to spring 2022.

Lia Williams (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie) will direct a new staging of John Patrick Shanley's seminal, Pulitzer-winning play Doubt: A Parable, playing from 22 January to 5 February.

Set to star Monica Dolan (W1A), Sam Spruell (The North Water) and Jessica Rhodes (The Sugar Syndrome), the hit play is set in a Catholic Church in New York in 1964.

The production is designed by Joanna Scotcher, with lighting by Paul Keogan, music and sound by Melanie Pappenheim and Giles Perring, with casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Across Christmas, the venue will present its Youth Theatre production of Pinocchio, with music by Tom Brady and writing by Anna Ledwich, with direction by Bobby Brook.

A variety of previously revealed touring productions also feature in the season, including Ayub Khan Din's East Is East (following its run at the National Theatre), Noël Coward's Private Lives with Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers, The Good Life with Rufus Hound and Preeya Kalidas, The Play What I Wrote and Two Cigarettes in the Dark with Penelope Keith.

There will also be the chance to watch new musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World and Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful.