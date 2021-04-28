Theatr Clwyd announces reopening season plans from June

Theatr Clwyd in Mold will reopen in June, it has been revealed.

The north Wales venue will open with the world premiere of Alan Harris' For The Grace of You Go I, directed by James Grieve and starring Remy Beasley, Darren Jeffries and Rhodri Meilir.

The new comedy is about a man who decides to hire a contract killer...while also nominating himself as the target. The piece is designed by Jacob Hughes with lighting by Katharine Williams, sound by Dominic Kennedy and video by Daniel Denton. It plays from 12 to 25 June.

After this – 15 writers will stage short plays across a "Curtain Up" season. Meredydd Barker, Matthew Bulgo, Katherine Chandler, Amy Bethan Evans, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Rebecca Jade Hammond, Tracy Harris, Ming Ho, Mari Izzard, Jennifer Lunn, Samantha O'Rourke, Lisa Parry, Kristian Phillips, Mali Ann Rees and Alun Saunders will all stage pieces directed by artistic director Tamara Harvey alongside associates Francesca Goodridge and Emyr John. Casting is to be revealed, with the audience deciding who plays who, as well as the costumes and props involved.

From 16 September to 9 October, the venue will stage Kaite O'Reilly's adaptation of Strindberg's Miss Julie titled Missing Julie. Creative team is to be revealed.

From 16 October to 6 November, the venue will co-produce Tim Price's Isla, a world premiere presented alongside London's Royal Court. Directed by Harvey, the piece follows a man who forms a connection to a virtual assistant device.

The venue's Outdoor Stage will return from 10 June to 11 September with a variety of music, comedy, theatre, dance and family shows to be unveiled shortly.

Harvey said today: "If the last year has taught us anything, it's taught us that we don't know what the future holds. What we do know now, is that whatever happens, we will make theatre at Theatr Clwyd this year. Working with some of the most exciting writers, creatives and actors from across Wales and the wider UK, we are bringing these amazing stories, new and old, to life on our stages. Theatres in Wales are finally, for the first time in 14 months, able to open.

"So right now, we know we can share this brilliant season with our audiences here in our building. If there's a moment when that becomes impossible, we'll find new and different ways of sharing these stories across the miles. But whatever happens, we will make theatre. Because now more than ever, our audiences and our artists need us to bring everyone together to laugh and cry, and celebrate our shared humanity. It's time."

All productions will be staged in line with current Welsh government guidelines.